Book Kasich Wrote After Leaving Presidential Campaign Will Be Released This Spring

By 4 minutes ago
  • Thomas Dunne Books/St. Martin’s Press

Since leaving the presidential race last May, Gov. John Kasich has been writing his fourth book, and it'll be out this spring.

The title of the book “Two Paths: America Divided or United” is an echo of an ad from 2010, when Kasich won his bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Ted Strickland. The publisher says the book will build on themes from his failed campaign for president, and specifically focuses on the tone of American political discourse, which Kasich writes is “deeply troubling and hardly presidential”. A statement from Thomas Dunne Books/St. Martin’s Press says Kasich’s goal is – quote – “to consider how these strange times have come about, and how to set things right.” The book will be published on April 25.

Tags: 
Gov. John Kasich
2016 GOP Presidential race
2016 Presidential Race
Kasich book

Related Content

Kasich's Future Seems Hazy After Trump's Presidential Win

By Nov 11, 2016
Andy Chow

The shocking presidential win for Donald Trump changed a lot of plans on Election Day. That includes those of the last Republican in the race against him - Gov. John Kasich. 

Kasich Writing A Book About 2016 Presidential Bid

By Jul 29, 2016
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich’s underdog presidential run put him on a national stage. Now it seems like there’s a building interest behind Kasich’s brand of politics, one that he plans to embrace by writing a new book. 

Kasich's Presidential Campaign Officially Over With Trump Nomination, But He Says He Won't Go To RNC

By Jul 20, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich spent the entire day in northeast Ohio, but none of that time was spent at the Republican National Convention, which he helped lobby to bring to Cleveland two years ago. And the former presidential contender says he doesn’t intend to.

Kasich Leaves Campaign Trail, Returns To Ohio For State Of The State Speech Wednesday Night

By Apr 6, 2016
www.mariettaoh.net

Gov. John Kasich will leave his presidential campaign behind for a day to deliver his sixth State of the State speech tonight. And continuing a tradition he began in 2012, he’s once again taken the annual address on the road to a new city. This time he’s in Marietta. And residents of that city - and throughout Ohio - will be listening to what he has to say.

After Several Big Losses, John Kasich Quits Race For Republican Nomination For President

By May 4, 2016
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich will no longer be on the presidential campaign trail.