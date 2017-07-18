Both U.S. Senators From Ohio Think Health Care Plan Can Be Fixed

Both of Ohio’s U.S. Senators say they still think it’s possible for lawmakers in Washington to come up with a plan to fix problems with the Affordable Health Care Act.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman says changes are needed to make sure everyone on Medicaid expansion has access to medical care through insurers since 19 Ohio counties lack providers who will take that insurance. But while Portman says there might be enough votes for a repeal Portman says he can’t support that without a replacement, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested.

I would not support just having a repeal vote if that’s all that he is going to offer but I don’t think that’s what is going to happen.

Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says he and some other Democrats would like to work with Portman and other Republicans to come up with a plan.

That would rein in abusive drug company practices, that would bring young healthy people into the insurance pool, which will help stabilize prices.

At least 50 votes would be needed for the Senate to move ahead with any vote on health care.