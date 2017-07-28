Brown Calls For New Approach In Health Care Debate

By 43 seconds ago
  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

The highest ranking Democrat in Ohio is calling for a new approach in the conversation about the federal health care law. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wants to start over with a different approach.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown was one of the 51 “no” votes cast to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Brown says there's been too much secrecy and too much attention paid to drug companies and insurance lobbyists.

Instead, Brown is calling for a different game plan.

“Let Senator Portman and me and other work bipartisanly and make the change to the Affordable Care Act we need to, not to do this radical jump into the unknown.”

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman did vote for the so-called “skinny repeal” but put out a statement saying he was disappointed in the results but looks forward to continue working on the issue.

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
health care

Related Content

Opposing Views On Health Care By Pence, Kasich Put Portman In Tough Spot At GOP Dinner

By Jul 23, 2017
Karen Kasler

The Ohio Republican Party’s state dinner this weekend brought in hundreds, and included two leaders with two different perspectives on the Senate health care bill. And that puts the person who’ll actually be voting on it in a tough position.

Kasich Says Affordable Care Act Needs A Fix, But Says Medicaid Expansion Needs To Stay

By Mar 13, 2017
Screenshot, "Meet the Press", NBC

Since Congressional Republicans released their proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act, some members of the party have been speaking out against elements of it. That includes Gov. John Kasich.

Both Portman, Brown Have Concerns About House Bill To Repeal Affordable Care Act

By Mar 7, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA was repealed. Now that the House has released its plan, one is completely opposed, but the other isn’t totally sold on it either.