Brown Gathers Community Groups To Combat Hate

There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, even in Ohio. A variety of community groups gathered in Columbus to talk about hate and how to respond in its wake.

The groups represented everything from civil rights to several religions to public safety.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wanted to see how these groups are seeing hate and racism manifest in Ohio, adding that every elected official should be speaking out.

“Against hate and racism and anti-Semitism and at the same time hold people in office accountable and that means speaking out about being critical of the president if when in fact he does things like say ‘well there’s good people on all sides.’”

Brown hoped the event would help facilitate better communication so the groups could get a better sense of the challenges in their communities.