Brown Gathers Community Groups To Combat Hate

By 4 minutes ago

There is a fear nationwide that the same kind of hate march that happened in Charlottesville could happen again, even in Ohio. A variety of community groups gathered in Columbus to talk about hate and how to respond in its wake.

The groups represented everything from civil rights to several religions to public safety.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wanted to see how these groups are seeing hate and racism manifest in Ohio, adding that every elected official should be speaking out.

“Against hate and racism and anti-Semitism and at the same time hold people in office accountable and that means speaking out about being critical of the president if when in fact he does things like say ‘well there’s good people on all sides.’”

Brown hoped the event would help facilitate better communication so the groups could get a better sense of the challenges in their communities.

Tags: 
hate groups
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Statehouse Democrats Push For Hate Group Legislation

By Aug 17, 2017
The State of Ohio

Democrats in the state Legislature are supporting a new bill that would officially denounce white nationalists and neo-Nazis. 

Kasich Turns Up Criticism Of Trump, White Nationalists

By Aug 16, 2017
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich has turned up the heat on President Donald Trump in the aftermath of Trump’s shaky position on white nationalists, neo-Nazis, the KKK and other hate groups. This marks another turn in the evolution of Kasich’s relationship with the Trump Administration.

U.S. Senators Weigh In On Health Care Debate

By Jul 13, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

As Senators in Washington continue to grapple with how to reform the Affordable Care Act, Ohio’s two members explain why they have not embraced plans that have been introduced so far. They talk about what needs to be done to it to win their support.