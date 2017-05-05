Brown, Portman Share Concerns About Proposed Health Care Law

The controversial attempt to repeal and replace the country’s health care law is heading to the U.S. Senate where it’s expected to get much higher scrutiny than it did in the House. Both of Ohio’s senators are not happy with the current plan.

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says the American Health Care Act hands out a giant tax cut for the wealthy while at the same time pulls health coverage for 900,000 Ohioans.

Since the official score of the bill has not come out, the exact impact of the bill is still unclear.

However, Brown does not believe the bill, as it’s currently written, will pass the U.S. Senate.

“Because enough Republicans listen to Gov. Kasich and will say it’s not right to just pull their insurance away but you know the overwhelming majority of [U.S.] House members did it.”

Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman has also voiced his concern about what the bill and would do to the hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who have coverage under expanded Medicaid.

Two of Ohio’s 12 Republican House members joined Ohio’s four Democrats in voting against it.