Brown, Portman Split On What Sessions Should Do Next

Ohio’s Republican and Democratic Senators are split on what the future should hold for embattled U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions as he weathers claims that he’s had ties with Russia.

Sessions announced that he would recuse himself of any investigation into possible ties between the Russian government and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Both Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman were calling for that recusal. But, for Brown, it’s still not enough.

“I called for his resignation because I think that when the attorney general under oath when he’s being considered to being attorney general lies to the Senate and more importantly the American people that’s a disqualification for office,” Brown said.

Sessions has denied lying under oath.

Portman said Sessions’ recusal was the right thing and will bring more credibility to the investigation.