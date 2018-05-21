Brown Says First Ad In Senate Campaign Shows "Contrast" With Renacci, Who Calls It "False"

By 2 minutes ago
  • @MediumBuying, Twitter

The tone of the US Senate race between incumbent Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Congressman Jim Renacci may have been set by the very first ad, which ends its short run on broadcast and cable TV around the state today.

Brown’s ad refers to Renacci’s registration as a lobbyist for a firm he worked for as an accountant in 2008. He filed paperwork two months ago showing that registration was deactivated in 2009.

Brown doesn’t characterize the ad as negative. “People know what I stand for, and they know whom I fight for. They know my record. We just are pointing out and making the contrast between me and my opponent.”

Brown comes into the race with high name ID and more than $12 million dollars. The much less well known Renacci came out of his contested primary with just over $4 million. His spokesperson says in a statement that Renacci has never at any point been a lobbyist and that Brown’s claim is – quoting here – “absurd and patently false and unsupported by any evidence”. 

Tags: 
Sherrod Brown
jim renacci
2018 U.S. Senate Race

Related Content

Brown, Renacci React To Proposal On Pension Crisis, Likely To Be Major Issue In U.S. Senate Campaign

By 7 hours ago
Karen Kasler

1.3 million retired unionized workers are facing a growing crisis surrounding underfunded pensions. And with 60,000 of those in Ohio, it’s sure to be an issue in the campaign for US Senate. And the incumbent has a proposal he wants to see passed by the end of the year.

Brown, Renacci Set For November Showdown

By May 11, 2018
Andy Chow

Congressman Jim Renacci and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown are preparing for a November showdown. Renacci overwhelmingly won the Republican nomination in the Senate race while Brown ran unopposed to keep his seat. Brown says he looks forward to debating Renacci on the issues.

Ohio's Republican Senator Once Again Offers Endorsement In Race For Senate

By Jan 29, 2018

Ohio’s Republican US Senator has once again endorsed a candidate in this year’s race against Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown. Sen. Rob Portman sided with a colleague who just joined the race over the candidate who’s been in it for months.

Renacci Jumps Out Of Race For Governor And Into Contest For U.S. Senate

By Jan 11, 2018
Andy Chow

When Treasurer Josh Mandel dropped out of the U.S. Senate race last week, questions were raised about whether one of the Republicans in the crowded field for governor would step up to run in that contest. Now that's happened.