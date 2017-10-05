Brown Says It's Time To Talk About Guns

By 2 minutes ago
  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio)
    Andy Chow

The White House has chided talk of gun control this week, claiming it’s too soon to talk about policy in the wake of the Vegas massacre. One top Democrat in Ohio says if not now, when?

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is calling for a ban on "bump stocks", which can make semi-automatic rifles replicate fully automatics and may have been used by the Vegas gunman.

Brown says other issues should also be taken up, such as a federal waiting period and a gun buying ban for people on the terrorist watch.

As for criticism about politicizing a national tragedy, Brown says Republican leaders have had no problem working on policy after other serious events.

“After September 11th we moved quickly. After a terrorist who happens to be a Muslim shoots somebody the president says ‘oh we gotta clamp down on the Muslims coming into the country’ the next day.”

Republican Senator Rob Portman says he’ll review the bill to ban bump stocks.

Tags: 
gun regulation

Related Content

Group Brings In Astronaut To Launch Campaign To Advocate For Gun Regulations

By Jun 1, 2017
Karen Kasler

A group of advocates is pushing for more gun control legislation, even as state lawmakers are debating several pro-gun bills. And the Ohio Coalition for Common Sense brought in a notable name for their launch.

Proposal Allows Off Duty Officers To Carry Their Weapons Into Gun-Free Zones

By Sep 13, 2017
Andy Chow

The debate over gun-free zones is back in full swing at the Statehouse as lawmakers argue which should take precedence: the rights of gun owners or the rights of property owners. 

Portman, Brown Split On Terror Watch List Gun Ban Issue

By Jun 21, 2016
Karen Kasler

For the first time since the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando, the U.S. Senate took up votes on gun control measures. And Ohio's Senators ended up on opposite sides. 