Brown Supports Trump's Tariffs On Steel, Aluminum

By 42 seconds ago

President Donald Trump has found an unlikely supporter in his contentious effort to raise tariffs on imported steel - that supporter is Ohio’s top ranking Democrat. 

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says raising the tariffs on imported steel means stiffening trade regulations.

Brown believes President Trump’s order will help stabilize steel jobs in Ohio and appreciates the decisive action.

“We so often when we enforce trade rules it takes so long and the process is so arduous that so many jobs are lost and so many small businesses go out of business in the process,” said Brown.

But Republican U.S. Senator Rob Portman says addressing the overcapacity of steel needs a more targeted approach. And some experts noted there are far more Ohio workers in industries that use steel and aluminum than workers who make those materials.

Tags: 
trade
Sherrod Brown
Rob Portman

Related Content

Portman, Brown Square Off Over Long-Term Effects Of Federal Tax Bill

By Dec 20, 2017
Karen Kasler

The U.S. House and Senate have passed the most sweeping tax overhaul in decades, with the bill splitting down party lines. Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown contends that this only benefits the rich, while his Republican counterpart Rob Portman argues that this can help pay down the deficit in the long run. 

Brown Blasts Latest GOP Obamacare Repeal/Replace Bill, Which Kasich Also Opposes

By Sep 20, 2017
senate.gov

Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says he’s very concerned about the latest Republican attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, which seems to have cautious support from his fellow Senator from Ohio, Republican Rob Portman. 