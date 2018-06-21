Brown Wants To Stop State From "Purging" Voters

By 1 minute ago
  • U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduces bill to end voter roll cleanups based on electoral inaction and failing to respond to mailed notifications.
    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) introduces bill to end voter roll cleanups based on electoral inaction and failing to respond to mailed notifications.
    Andy Chow

Ohio’s top Democratic elected official is fighting the state’s process when it comes to scratching voters off the rolls. The new bill is in response to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling approving Ohio’s voter roll cleanup process. 

A bill from U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says no voter should be kicked off the rolls just because they failed to cast a vote or respond to a notification letter.

That’s the process in Ohio now, a process that takes six years before someone loses their registration.

“They shouldn’t have their right to vote taken away. They shouldn’t take away people’s right to free speech just because you didn’t go to a rally or you didn’t run for office yourself. I mean the right to free speech, the right to vote are dearly held in our society,” says Brown.

Republicans say Brown used the process himself as Secretary of State and twice supported bills that enacted these types of notification measures. Brown’s office contends that’s because the alternative was purging voters with no process at all.

Tags: 
voter rolls
Sherrod Brown

Related Content

Husted Says He Expects Voter Roll Maintenance Process To Become Law After Supreme Court Ruling

By Jun 15, 2018
Karen Kasler

Democrats are saying thousands of voters could be affected by the US Supreme Court’s decision upholding the way Ohio deletes inactive registrations. But the Secretary of State, who’s also the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, says the law prevents voters from being removed before the fall election.

No Voters Will Be Removed From Rolls Before November Election In Spite Of Supreme Court Decision

By Jun 12, 2018
Daniel Konik

The Secretary of State says no voters will be removed from the rolls before the November election, in spite of the US Supreme Court ruling upholding Ohio’s process of deleting inactive voters’ registrations.

U.S. Supreme Court Gives Ohio The Green Light To Continue Current Maintenance Of Voting Rolls

By Jun 11, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The nation’s highest court has ruled Ohio can continue to maintain its voter rolls the way it currently is. 