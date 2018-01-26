Budget Director Raises Concerns About Need For Tripling Funds For Capping Orphan Wells

By 40 seconds ago

The state budget director is pushing back on a bill that environmental advocates and the oil and gas industry say would streamline the process of capping some 600 old oil and gas wells that don’t have owners. The bill would also triple the amount of money set aside to cap those wells.

The Ohio Environmental Council and the Ohio Oil and Gas Association say $62 million came out of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ oil and gas fund in the last two budgets – nearly $20 million to settle two ODNR-related lawsuits, and the rest to balance the state budget last year. But budget director Tim Keen said the process of capping orphan wells moves too slowly to use the $52 million the fund had in it last year. “I believe there’s plenty of money to run a robust program, even if periodic modest transfers out are made.”

ODNR says it spent less than $3 million to cap 40 wells in the first half of this fiscal year.

Tags: 
orphan wells
oil and gas
Ohio Oil and Gas Association
Ohio Environmental Council
Tim Keen

Related Content

Environmental Group, Oil/Gas Lobbyists Want More Money For Capping "Orphan Wells"

By Jan 25, 2018
Ohio Department of Natural Resources - Oil and Gas Division

An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the House that would streamline the process of capping some 600 old, unused wells that don’t have owners. And they also want more money put toward that process.

Ending Budget Year Balance Included $54 Million Taken From 15 "Rotary" Funds

By Jul 21, 2017
Karen Kasler

Ohio tax collections for the fiscal year that ended last month were more than $850 million off estimates. But the state ended the year with a balance of nearly $171 million. And almost a third of that was transferred from 15 pools of money held within various state agencies.

Business And Labor Groups Concerned About Movement Of Funds To Balance Budget

By Jun 29, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a billion dollar projected shortfall. 

House Fights Back On Oil/Gas Leasing Veto

By Jul 7, 2017
Andy Chow

Oil and gas companies could be one step closer to drilling on state-owned land after the House overrode a veto by Gov. John Kasich. 

Industry Says Hiking Oil/Gas Tax Hinders State Appeal

By Feb 7, 2017
David Gaylor/Shutterstock.com

Leaders in the Ohio House have already said they’re not interested in raising taxes on the oil and gas industry. However, Gov. John Kasich is still pushing his severance tax increase proposal. An industry leader says even proposing a hike doesn’t help Ohio.