Business And Labor Groups Concerned About Movement Of Funds To Balance Budget

By Jun 29, 2017
  • Statehouse News Bureau

Business and labor leaders, as well as Ohio’s cities, are very concerned about how some money is being moved around to balance the budget in the face of a billion dollar projected shortfall. 

The budget includes a provision to take up to 2% from several different funds, including those set up for the state EPA, the Consumers Counsel, the Industrial Commission and the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Chris Ferruso of the National Federation of Independent Business/Ohio said that could mean anywhere from $5 million to $11 million could be taken out of the BWC fund, which is money that comes from employers to cover costs for injured workers. "Some could make the argument that $5-11 million is a rounding error. But the precedent it sets – taking employer money to shore up the budget – can’t happen,” Ferruso said.

And Ferruso says this appears to be more a transfer than a loan, because there are no promises the money will be restored to those funds. But Senate leaders say this is in line with other spending cuts.

Tags: 
FY18-19 Budget
budget shortfall
Bureau of Workers' Compensation
BWC

Related Content

House, Senate Send Budget To Kasich With Medicaid Expansion Freeze

By Jun 29, 2017
Andy Chow

The clock is ticking for Gov. John Kasich who has until Friday night to sign the $65 billion state budget that not only fills a revenue shortfall but makes some major policy changes. And there’s at least one change that could set the stage for a veto fight. 

OBM Director To Conference Committee: Budget Shortfall Will Be Nearly A Billion Dollars

By Jun 23, 2017
Karen Kasler

New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget. And the trend of the state having less money to spend will continue.

Local Government Group Criticizes Latest Budget Proposal

By Jun 14, 2017
Karen Kasler

Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a domino effect for cities and towns around the state.

Small Business Tax Cut Getting Much Attention As Shortfall Approaches A Billion Dollars

By Jun 16, 2017
Karen Kasler

As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting close attention. The small business tax cut promoted by Republican leaders has saved business owners money – but has gained a lot of criticism in the process.