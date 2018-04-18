Business Coalition Calls For LGBTQ Anti-Discrimination Laws

Business groups are calling on lawmakers to pass a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes in discrimination laws. The coalition of companies sees added benefits going beyond civil rights.

The coalition Ohio Business Competes wants additional anti-discrimination laws for LGBTQ people, including a bill now in the House. Holly Gross with the Columbus Chamber of Commerce told Columbus Metropolitan Club this law is especially important to attracting more millennials to the state.

“Now, more than ever before, this generation, they care about the policies that employers have in place they are making decisions as to where they work based on those policies as well,” said Gross.

The Center for Community Values opposes the bill fearing that it could infringe on personal religious beliefs.

The bill hasn’t had a hearing since January.

