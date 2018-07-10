Candidates For Governor Unveil Proposals To Pay For Infrastructure Fixes

  Karen Kasler

The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining.

Republican Mike DeWine told a group of agencies that work with local communities that he’d appoint a blue ribbon task force to study how to best pay for infrastructure fixes, saying that panel would need to make recommendations quickly. And DeWine said if a tax hike is suggested, he’d be open to a candid conversation on that.

Democrat Richard Cordray has a different idea. “Blue ribbon commissions are often an excuse for not being ready to lead or not being ready to set a direction in the state.”

Cordray said he’d go to voters with what he called a “significant bond financing package” for road and bridge repairs, improving the grid and expanding broadband.  But he said he doesn’t have a number in mind on how significant that package would be.

