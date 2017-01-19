Children Services Agencies Say Kids, Social Workers Are Suffering In Opioid Epidemic

By 1 hour ago
  • Dr. Lorra Fuller (left) of Scioto County Children Services and Robin Reese of Lucas County Children Services talk about how the opioid crisis is hitting their communities.
    Dr. Lorra Fuller (left) of Scioto County Children Services and Robin Reese of Lucas County Children Services talk about how the opioid crisis is hitting their communities.
    OGT/Ohio Channel

Ohio leads the nation in opiate overdose deaths, with an average of eight people dying each day last year. And thousands more are addicted, and in many cases, those addicts have families. On this week's "The State of Ohio", two children services directors share stories from the front lines of this crisis.

In the last seven years, the number of children taken into custody by children services agencies in Ohio soared by nearly 20 percent, from just under 12,000 kids in 2009 to nearly 14,000 kids in 2015. Parental drug use was involved with half of children taken into custody last year. Robin Reese heads Lucas County Children Services in Toledo, and said kids are staying in the system longer than ever. “I have been in this business for 33 years,” she said. “And I’ve never seen any addiction – and we’ve gone through many of them – where parents lose, they just lose not the ability but the will to want to get their kids back. They’re driven by trying to get the drug.”

Dr. Lorra Fuller heads Scioto County Children Services – at the epicenter of the state’s opioid epidemic. Her agency took in twice as many drug exposed infants last year than the previous year. “That means that these babies are staying in care longer, have greater needs, and it’s difficult to find placement for these babies,” Fuller said. “We rely on relatives a lot, which is kinship placement, but we also rely on our foster parents.”

Fuller says the effects of drug exposure on babies can be long-lasting, but they’re mostly physical. Older kids who’ve lived through their parents’ drug addiction or seen them overdose and die remember – and they’re traumatized, angry and often need mental health treatment. Reese says sometimes they’ve been trained to administer overdose antidotes such as Narcan to their parents, and are taking on very adult roles in their homes. “We’re seeing more kids that are ‘parentified’. They’re caring for their sisters and brothers. And not having enough resources and caregivers – you don’t want to have split those kids up,” Reese said. “But they’re coming in so fast, by the time we get folks through the certification process, the ink is barely dry before we’re calling them.”

And the shattering impact of the crisis hits children services workers too – they’re often the first responders on these scenes, and many don’t stay on the job long, because of the low pay and the horrors that they see. Fuller talks of a worker who’s haunted by a man who beat his toddler son till his wife agreed to get him more drugs. Reese remembers a story from Christmastime.  “We were working on a reunification and one of the families, the mother overdosed and died. And her kids were having extended visits with her,” Reese said. “I can’t even explain to you how traumatized the staff were to have to deliver that message to the kids when they thought they were going to be home for the holidays.”

At the same time the crisis has been escalating, state funding has been falling. The Public Children Services Association of Ohio reports state funding has plummeted by $93 million since 2009 – that’s 17%. And that group says the state is dead last in the nation. Fuller said she’s worried.  “Unless they do something, it’s only going to get worse. These children are going to be the future of Ohio,” Fuller said. “These children are being traumatized, and if we are not there to be able to provide the care that they need, and care in general encompassing everything – mental health needs, just their social needs in general – if we’re not there and we’re not there to do that, what is going to be the future of Ohio?”

Reese said all the talk around this crisis of treatment for addicts, punishment for dealers and prevention for those who haven’t tried drugs has left these kids out. “Children are the silent victims. People focus in on making the adults healthy, and they don’t really look at the child part.”

About half of children services agencies are also supported by levies at the local level, and those which aren’t have to rely on counties to provide more funds. The agencies say in the upcoming budget – which Gov. John Kasich has warned will be tough – they’re hoping to be restored to funding levels from seven years ago, when the caseloads started to rise dramatically.

Tags: 
opioids
children services
budget

Related Content

Governor Kasich's New Theme - Community Intervention Over Government Action

By Jan 12, 2017
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich has been warning for months now that tax revenues coming into the state are below expectations and that the upcoming two-year state budget will be tighter than in the past. His recent speeches have taken on a new theme.

Ohio Democrats Want Help For 31 Communities They Say Have Been Hurt By Gov. Kasich's Budgeting

By Apr 1, 2016
Jo Ingles

Some Democratic state lawmakers say 31 communities throughout Ohio don’t have enough local government funding to operate because of state budget cuts in recent years.  They blame Governor Kasich’s tax cuts for making those communities unsafe or unstable.

Bipartisan Support For Medicaid Expansion

By Jan 13, 2017
Jo Ingles

As the fight over the Affordable Care Act takes place in Washington D.C., the consequences are being weighed here in Ohio. 

Gov. Kasich Credits Medicaid Expansion For Helping Ohio Fight Drug Abuse Problem

By Jan 4, 2017
Jo Ingles

As Republicans in Congress debate the idea of repealing the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare, Gov. John Kasich is crediting part of that law for helping fight the war on opiates in Ohio. 

Chief Justice Says Opioid Crisis Hitting Ohio's Court System Hard

By Sep 15, 2016
Katie Monahan, Ohio Supreme Court

Courts are getting hit hard by the state’s opioid epidemic, according to the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. That was just one point in her annual state of the judiciary speech.