Cincinnati Attorney Launches Campaign For Democratic Nomination For State Treasurer

By 5 minutes ago
  • Provided by Rob Richardson campaign

Democrats have candidates in each of the five executive statewide offices next year with a Cincinnati attorney’s kickoff of his campaign for treasurer.

Rob Richardson Jr. said he’ll work on restructuring student loans, and wants to create a statewide business start-up fund and a task force on drug companies and the state’s deadly opioid crisis – not typical actions by a treasurer. But Richardson said term limited Republican Josh Mandel hasn’t used his office to its full potential. “It’s been used as totally a political tool. The current treasurer has been focused on his next political move instead of what’s best for long-term interests of the state of Ohio,” Richardson said.

Richardson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Cincinnati mayor earlier this year. He would face state Rep. Robert Sprague or Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, who are running on the Republican side.

Tags: 
Rob Richardson
2018 election
Robert Sprague
Clarence Mingo

Former Congressman Launches Campaign For Auditor, Filling Up 2018 Democratic Downticket Races

By Aug 30, 2017
Zack Space for Ohio

There are four Democrats running for governor next year, but there’s still the chance that former Attorney General Richard Cordray might leave his position at the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and join the race as early as this weekend. Meanwhile, another Democrat has joined next year’s ticket, running for state auditor.

Possible Democratic Contenders For 2018 Statewide Races

By Jun 26, 2017
Provided

Democrats have yet to announce their candidacy for state treasurer and auditor. Two are now reportedly considering them, including a former candidate for Cincinnati mayor. 

Pollster Cautions It's Too Early To Get Good Polls On 2018 Elections

By Jun 14, 2017
Jo Ingles

A national political Republican pollster says it’s too early to predict what might happen in next year’s gubernatorial and U.S. Senate races. But he says his polling shows there’s a tremendous amount of restlessness among voters.

Franklin County Auditor - Known As A Trump Critic - Joins Next Year's Race For State Treasurer

By Mar 30, 2017
Karen Kasler

Republicans have another possible primary next year, now that Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo has done as expected and announced he’s running for treasurer.

Sprague Announces Bid For Treasurer

By Mar 6, 2017
Liam Niemeyer

As Republicans and Democrats mull over whether or not they want to run for Ohio’s top office as governor, one state lawmaker has become the first to announce his bid for treasurer. 