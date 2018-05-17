Coal Plant Proposal In Ohio Scrapped, No New Generation In The Works

By 35 seconds ago
  • Patty Chan/Shutterstock

After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal plant generation. Environmental groups see this as a critical turning point.

Since the early 2000s, the Lima Energy plant has been on again and off again. But now the company behind the project is officially bowing out.

Neil Waggoner with the Beyond Coal campaign says it’s clear coal is near its end.

“We see there are no coal plants under consideration to be built. The current coal plants that are already in the state are struggling to be economic and are in a number of cases, seeking customer-funded bailouts,” says Waggoner.

Utilities have pleaded with lawmakers to help subsidize their financially struggling coal plants, saying it’s an important resource that helps diversify the grid.

Tags: 
Coal Plant Bailout
Coal

Related Content

Groups Mounting Legal Challenge Against Clean Power Plan Repeal

By Oct 12, 2017
James Kelley/SHUTTERSTOCK

The U.S. EPA is trying to throw out one of the most sweeping pieces of regulation for carbon emissions. Opponents and supporters say this will have a big impact on Ohio.

Federal Regulators Deliver Blow To Utilities Wanting Subsidies For Power Plants

By Jan 9, 2018
James Kelley/Shutterstock

Ohio utilities are considering their next steps after federal regulators knocked down a measure that would’ve allowed subsidies for struggling power plants. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, there are still options from state lawmakers.

Lawmakers Recognize Stakes Of Nuclear Plants Bailout Proposal, Unclear On Next Step

By Feb 2, 2018
Andy Chow

Lawmakers are trying to decide whether the state should step in and save struggling power plants that might be on the brink of closing. As the legislature’s top leaders gathered for a forum they were asked what’s next for these so-called bailout proposals.