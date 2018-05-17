Coal Plant Proposal In Ohio Scrapped, No New Generation In The Works

After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal plant generation. Environmental groups see this as a critical turning point.

Since the early 2000s, the Lima Energy plant has been on again and off again. But now the company behind the project is officially bowing out.

Neil Waggoner with the Beyond Coal campaign says it’s clear coal is near its end.

“We see there are no coal plants under consideration to be built. The current coal plants that are already in the state are struggling to be economic and are in a number of cases, seeking customer-funded bailouts,” says Waggoner.

Utilities have pleaded with lawmakers to help subsidize their financially struggling coal plants, saying it’s an important resource that helps diversify the grid.