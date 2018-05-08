Congressional Redistricting Issue Passes Overwhelmingly, Setting Up New Process To Draw Map In 2021

  • Activists from Common Cause Ohio, the League of Women Voters and other volunteers gather to celebrate news that Issue 1 passed.
    Karen Kasler

Voters overwhelmingly approved Issue 1, which changes the way the state’s Congressional district map will be drawn in 2021 and beyond. It sets up new rules on splitting counties and increasing minority party input.

Issue 1 keeps the Congressional map drawing power with state lawmakers – though Republican legislators drew the current map, considered among the most gerrymandered in the country. But for the ideal outcome a new map has to get 50 percent minority party approval.

Catherine Turcer of Common Cause Ohio gave credit to good government groups who’d worked on this issue for decades, and to state lawmakers who pushed for a deal earlier this year.  “We live in an incredibly polarized time. It’s so hard to come up with a compromise. And our legislature did it. And so I’m just really happy.”

The process set up in Issue 1 takes effect after the 2020 census.

Congressional redistricting

