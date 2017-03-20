Congressman Jim Renacci Enters Race For Governor

A Republican congressman from northeast Ohio is the second to officially file paperwork to run for Governor in 2018. And he seems to be challenging a Trump-like approach.

Congressman Jim Renacci from Wadsworth, a strong supporter of President Donald Trump, says his working-class roots and business acumen make him qualified to be Ohio’s next Governor.

“I’ve started my own business at age 24, created over 1500 jobs, employed 3000 people, had 60 different businesses throughout the state of Ohio.”

Though he’s a four-term Congressman, Renacci has been positioning himself as an outsider, and his campaign slogan “Ohio First” has a Trump tone. Lieutenant Governor Mary Taylor filed paperwork to run for the office last month. Attorney General Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Jon Husted are also expected to seek their party’s nomination. On the Democratic side, Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni, former State Representative Connie Pillich and former congresswoman Betty Sutton have launched bids to be their party’s candidate for Governor.