Considering Run For Governor, Renacci Says There's Something Enticing About Executive Branch

By 42 minutes ago
  • U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Wadsworth)
    U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (R-Wadsworth)
    Andy Chow

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is getting pretty crowded. Three statewide officials have already started raising money. Now a lesser known candidate who might appeal more to the far-right is considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

Renacci says there’s something enticing about taking up a role in another branch of government.

“Anytime you’re an executive it’s different than being in the legislative position especially with 435 people that’s why I’m exploring all options to really be able to decide what’s best for me to be able to move forward and get something done for the people I represent.”

Renacci ran for Congress with Tea Party support, and has been in office since 2011. Other contenders Jon Husted and Mary Taylor have served in state government since the early 2000’s while Mike DeWine has been a government official since 1980.

Tags: 
jim renacci
2018 election

Related Content

Kasich Says He'll Back Lt. Gov. Taylor In 2018, If She Runs In Crowded Field For Governor

By Feb 9, 2017
Karen Kasler

There were a lot of topics covered by Gov. John Kasich in a speech to a group of newspaper executives and editors. He focused mostly on his budget, but also about who he wants to see replace him in 2018.