Controversial Abortion Bill To Be Heard In Ohio House Committee This Week

  • Jo Ingles

After a long weekend, lawmakers will come back to the Statehouse for hearings this week. And one will deal with a controversial abortion bill. 

The bill in question would make Ohio the third state to ban abortions once a Down Syndrome diagnosis has been made. The House version has already had a couple of hearings with comments from supporters, but this week, opponents are giving testimony on the bill. It would make it a fourth-degree felony to perform, induce or attempt an abortion in the case of the chance that a fetus would have Down Syndrome. This could be the final committee hearing for the bill, and if it passes, it could be referred to a full House vote as soon as Wednesday. And there’s a similar bill in the Senate as well. 

Abortion
Down syndrome
Ohio House bills
Ohio House Committee

Abortion Rate Declines For Fourth Year In A Row, But Both Sides In Debate Have Differing Reasons Why

By Oct 2, 2017
Ohio Department of Health

The number of abortions in Ohio last year went down for the fourth year in a row. Both sides in the debate are pleased, but have differing opinions on why.

Future Of Toledo Abortion Clinic Is In The Hands Of The Ohio Supreme Court Now

By Sep 12, 2017
Columbus, Ohio
Jo Ingles

The state’s highest court has heard arguments about whether to keep open Toledo's only abortion clinic. And the case could affect Ohio's seven other clinics as well. 

State's Highest Court Hears Second Abortion Case In A Month Involving Restrictions In 2013 Budget

By Sep 26, 2017
Attorney for Preterm, Cleveland
Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court has heard yet another case involving one of the state’s abortion providers. It’s the second one this month. This case revolves around a different issue.

Ohio Right To Life Changes Its Process For Making Endorsements

By Jul 20, 2017
ohiolife.org

Candidates for political office in Ohio who want to be endorsed by the state’s largest organization opposing abortion will have to meet new criteria. 

Two More Abortion Clinics In Ohio Close Their Doors

By Jul 14, 2017
via internet search

Ohio’s largest group representing abortion opponents is cheering news that two clinics that offered abortions in the Buckeye State have closed their doors.  