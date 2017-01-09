Could New Leadership At Ohio Republican Party Be Good News For Democrats?

  • David Niven, University of Cincinnati, Political Science
    Dan Konik

The Ohio Republican Party’s recent change in leadership is being hailed as a victory by Tea Party Republicans who support President Elect Donald Trump. But at least one political scientist thinks it could be good for Democrats in Ohio. 

The Republican Liberty Caucus of Ohio says newly elected Ohio Republican Party Chair Jane Timken can now take on issues that previously weren’t pushed hard. It cites things like right to work, smaller budgets, and fewer regulations. But University of Cincinnati Political Science Professor David Niven says if the party does that, it poses a risk too.

“If Trump is unpopular in 2018, you really do open the door for Democrats to undo what really is a historic level of victories for Republicans. I mean they are talking about majorities that we haven’t seen in this state in 60 or 70 years.”

Republicans now control every elected statewide office, both chambers of the Legislature and all but one seat on the Supreme Court.

