Court Tells Ohio Medicaid, CVS Caremark To Agree On Redactions In Report On PBM Fees

By 14 minutes ago
  • CVS Caremark

It’ll be at least a week before the state will release a full report it commissioned on how much it’s paying its pharmacy benefit managers compared to how much those PBMs are paying out to pharmacies for drugs for Medicaid recipients.

An executive summary of the report shows the state paid CVS Caremark and its other PBM, Optum, nearly 9 percent more for drugs for Medicaid recipients than those middlemen paid out to pharmacies. That adds up to almost $224 million. And the summary shows those fees are three times what is industry standard for CVS Caremark, and even higher for Optum.

Just hours before the report was to be released, CVS Caremark sued, saying it contains proprietary information that would be devastating to its entire business model. But after initially holding back the full report, Medicaid says it’s in the best interest of the public that it’s released. A Franklin County judge told Medicaid and CVS Caremark to agree on what should be blacked out in the report, and come back to court next week.

Tags: 
pharmacy benefit managers
PBMs
CVS Caremark
Optum
Medicaid

Related Content

Director Of Office Over Medicaid Not Saying If Pharmacy Benefit Managers Are Or Aren't A Good Deal

By Jun 22, 2018
Andy Chow

A new audit commissioned by Ohio’s Medicaid program shows that there’s a nearly 9 percent differential between what the state pays the two companies managing Medicaid pharmacy benefits and what those companies pay pharmacies for those drugs. The head of the office that manages Medicaid isn’t ready to say whether that’s appropriate or a rip-off.

State Bans 'Gag Orders' That Prevent Pharmacists From Suggesting Ways Patients Can Save Money

By Apr 4, 2018
Shutterstock.com

Ohioans who go to the pharmacy to pick up prescriptions sometimes pay more out of pocket with their insurance card than they would have if they didn’t have coverage. But state regulators are doing something to try to ensure Ohioans pay the least possible.

Lawmakers Want Pricing Info After PBMs Are Accused Of Trying To Close Down Competing Pharmacies

By Mar 14, 2018
Karen Kasler

State lawmakers want more information about the billing practices of companies that handle prescription drug benefits for millions of Medicaid recipients in Ohio. That's because they’re being accused of using the pharmacies they operate to drive smaller pharmacies out of business.

Ohio Lawmakers Consider New Legislation To Reduce Drug Prices

By Jan 24, 2018
Jo Ingles

Sponsors of a bipartisan bill in the state Legislature say they have a plan to lower the price of prescription drugs. But it doesn’t do it the same way as the issue Ohio voters rejected in November – it’s aimed at the middlemen in the insurance process, pharmacy benefit managers.