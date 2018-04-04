Cousin Speaks Out At Event Honoring Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On Anniversary Of His Death

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, where he’d gone for a march to support striking sanitation workers. Events were held around the country to remember King, including at the Statehouse.

That event featured Rev. Joel King of Gahanna. He had this advice for people who want to honor his cousin the civil rights leader. “Read the whole speech and why he went to Memphis and what he challenged us to do as a nation and as a people – to put our money in our own banks, to do our own thing. And then love everybody and respect everybody, because we’re going to need everybody.”

Ohio was among the first states to honor King with a statewide commemoration of his birthday in January.