Cousin Speaks Out At Event Honoring Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. On Anniversary Of His Death

By 44 seconds ago
  • Rev. Joel King of Gahanna speaks at a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Rev. Joel King of Gahanna speaks at a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
    Karen Kasler

Fifty years ago today, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis, where he’d gone for a march to support striking sanitation workers. Events were held around the country to remember King, including at the Statehouse.

That event featured Rev. Joel King of Gahanna. He had this advice for people who want to honor his cousin the civil rights leader. “Read the whole speech and why he went to Memphis and what he challenged us to do as a nation and as a people – to put our money in our own banks, to do our own thing. And then love everybody and respect everybody, because we’re going to need everybody.”

Ohio was among the first states to honor King with a statewide commemoration of his birthday in January.

Tags: 
Martin Luther King Jr.

Related Content

Winners Of State's MLK Oratory Contest Share Strong Words In Award-Winning Speeches

By Jan 15, 2018
ohiochannel.org

The annual statewide Martin Luther King Jr. oratory contest brought out some strong words from its student winners.

Kasich Recalls Speech At King Center At State Event Honoring Winners Of MLK Legacy Awards

By Jan 15, 2018
ohiochannel.org

The state has honored seven people for carrying on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

State Honors Student Winners Of Contest Celebrating Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Jan 16, 2017
Karen Kasler

The state’s annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. featured four students who were awarded for speeches they wrote praising Dr. King’s work. The students shared their winning essays from the pulpit of Trinity Episcopal Church on Capitol Square in Columbus. Here are Columbus third grader Elena Earley, Columbus fifth grader Mackenzie Lewis, Columbus freshman Playon Patrick and sophomore Ivy Holley of Lima. The video of the ceremony is here.

Kids Honor Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr. In Statewide Oratory Contest

By Jan 18, 2016
Ohio Department of Administrative Services

Each year, the state of Ohio honors the work and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with an oratory contest for kids around the state. And just before the day named for him, the winners come to a downtown Columbus church to perform their essays.