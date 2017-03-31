CyberOhio Summit Aims To Help Small Businesses Prevent Cyber Crime

Many large businesses have departments that deal with cybersecurity and data breaches on the internet, but smaller businesses often don’t have those resources. And those small operations are taking advantage of a program offered by the state. 

Craig Rapp is the director what’s known as Cyber Ohio. That’s part of the Attorney General’s office that deals with internet related crime. Rapp says small businesses were invited to be part of a day-long event where experts in cyber security were able to provide information on how to prevent internet crime.

“Small are used as an access point to get to larger businesses. So Target’s a great example of that. Home Depot is a great example of that where those businesses were not targeted directly but the vendors they use who are smaller businesses were targeted and then used to enter into the larger networks of those systems.”

Rapp says the AG’s office has ongoing help available for any small business that wants information on how to prevent cyber-crimes.

cyber security
Ohio Attorney General's office
CyberOhio
CyberOhio summit

