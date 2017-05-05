Dangerous New Drug Is Causing Overdoses In Ohio

By
  • Shutterstock.com

There’s a new drug on the streets in three states, including Ohio. And the state’s top law enforcement official says it is already causing overdoses. 

Attorney General Mike DeWine says the drug is called “gray death.”

“It’s really a combination of fentanyl, heroin and what is called U47700, which is a synthetic drug.”

DeWine says eight cases of gray death overdose have been reported. He says this is particularly deadly because Narcan, the drug used to revive overdose victims, doesn’t work well in these cases.

“What we are seeing with more fentanyl is that it’s harder and harder to bring people back. It’s taking sometimes 8, 10, 12….we had one case where it took 18 times….to get the person back. So you are probably going to see fewer people who are going to be able to be saved.”

DeWine says the drug has been found in all parts of the state.

