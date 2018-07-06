Daycare Bill Is Meant To Keep Parents In The Loop When Problems Are Discovered

  Rep. Rick Carfagna
    Ohio Legislature

Parents of children in daycares throughout Ohio sometimes don’t know when those facilities have been found by the state to have engaged in unsafe behavior. But a bill that’s working its way through the state legislature is designed to change that. 

The bill by Republican Rep. Rick Carfagna is named “Chase’s Law” after a two year old who was left behind on a field trip by his caretakers. He was found safe, but the daycare did not inform his parents or the state until three days later. And Carfagna says the other parents with children in the daycare didn’t know either.

“The concern here is all of the other parents beyond those who may be immediately impacted. While many parents take great care to vet day cares when choosing where to send their child, they may not be aware of egregious violations at their existing day care not think to police their day care on an on-going basis, especially if their experience has been positive," Carfagna says.

Carfagna’s bill would require a daycare to let parents know when the state has determined it was liable for a risky situation. The bill has passed the House and is awaiting hearings in the Senate.

