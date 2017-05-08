Dayton Mayor Becomes Fourth Candidate To Announce For Democratic Primary For Governor In 2018

A day after a second Republican came into the race for governor, a fourth candidate has announced campaign for the Democratic nomination.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley, who’s running for re-election to that post this fall. And she talks jobs and holding major drug companies accountable for the state’s opioid crisis in her campaign launch for governor next year. She’s entering a crowded field, with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former state rep. Connie Pillich already in it. But Whaley said a primary can be good for the party. “When the Democratic Party has primaries, usually we pick the best candidate, the most electable candidate. When the other side has primaries, they usually pick the most extreme.”

On the Republican side, a four way primary is expected among Secretary of State Jon Husted, Congressman Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.