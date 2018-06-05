Delay In Start Date For Ohio's Medical Marijuana Program

The state’s medical marijuana program is not going to be ready for patients on the projected start date on September 8th. And that has one state senator who was instrumental in its development furious.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko says officials from the state agency that oversees the medical marijuana program have told him none of the cultivators licensed by the state are growing marijuana right now and only one is close to starting the process.

“To say I was angry is an understatement,” Yuko says.

Yuko says he is furious because patients who want medical marijuana were counting on getting it in September. And now he says they will have to wait with time they don’t have.

“We had to do better. We should have done better. But we didn’t do better,” Yuko says.

Yuko says he doesn’t know when the state’s program will be operational but he says he hopes it will be soon because ill Ohioans have already been waiting far too long. The state’s department of commerce has not responded to requests for an interview on this subject.

