Democrat Bill O'Neill Selects His Running Mate For Gubernatorial Race

The only Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court is further making clear that his plans are firm – that he will leave the bench and stay in the crowded race for governor. 

Bill O’Neill has selected Chantelle Lewis, a former East Cleveland council and school board member and now an elementary school principal in Lorain, as his running mate. He says his lieutenant governor pick provides diversity to the ticket.

“The three factors I was looking for was someone of color and a female and from the education community.”

O’Neill says reforming Ohio’s education system will be a major part of his platform. He says he will step down from the court later this month, though some Republican lawmakers said last year they might make an effort to remove him sooner.

