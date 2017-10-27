Democratic State Lawmakers Propose Longshot Universal Health Insurance Plan

  • Debbie Silverstein of the Single Payer Action Network of Ohio, Dayton Dr. Kathy Lambes, Rep. Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus) and Rep. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) talk about the Ohio Health Security Act.
    Karen Kasler

Two Democratic state lawmakers have proposed a plan for universal health-care coverage for Ohio. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the longshot “Ohio Health Security Act”.

Reps. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) and Bernadine Kennedy Kent (D-Columbus) said their plan would ensure all Ohioans have health insurance – including the 1.5 million who don’t have it now. Debbie Silversteen with the Single Payer Action Network of Ohio said because the system would be publicly funded, that means taxes. But she adds: “We are already paying through taxes about two-thirds of the health care cost in this nation. The one third that we’re not paying for are generally healthy people between 18-64. So it’s not that much more to add those people in.”

Other states that have investigated single payer have found the price tag is in the billions. House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) said he doesn’t expect the idea to go over well with his colleagues.

Tags: 
health insurance
universal health insurance
single payer health insurance
Teresa Fedor
Bernadine Kennedy Kent
Single Payer Action Network

