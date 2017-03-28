Democrats Propose Bill To Establish A Hotline To Handle Complaints About Pay Inequality

By 9 seconds ago
  • L-R Democrats Kent Smith and Janine Boyd
    L-R Democrats Kent Smith and Janine Boyd
    Jo Ingles

There’s a bill in the legislature that’s meant to provide a way for women who earn less than their male counterparts to report those situations. 

" title="<--break-->" class="wysiwyg-break drupal-content">


Audio File
Edit | Remove

Some House Democrats are pushing a bill that would establish a telephone hotline within the state’s civil rights department where cases of pay inequity could be reported. Representative Janine Boyd says it would not only serve as a place to report incidences of unequal pay but would also help the state collect data.

“An equal pay hotline in Ohio would strengthen our workforce and make sure employers could not deny anyone pay by manipulating the rules.”

This isn’t the first time for this bill. It was introduced in the last session of the legislature but didn’t pass. And just like the previous bill, it doesn’t have any Republican sponsors. It would need GOP support to gain traction in this Republican-dominated legislature.

Tags: 
pay equity
Equal pay
House Democrats

Related Content

Democrats Push Agenda With Little Hope Of Gaining Majority Power This Fall

By Sep 7, 2016
Karen Kasler

Ohio’s 34 House Democrats are all up for re-election, along with their 65 Republican colleagues. But they’re not letting their low numbers set them back as they think about what bills they plan to push in the lame duck session this fall and beyond.

House Dems Propose Creating Equal Pay Hotline

By Jul 13, 2016
Jo Ingles

A study from the American Association of University Women says women in Ohio are paid 78% of what their male counterparts make. Democratic state lawmakers want to create a new tool that could help close that wage gap. 

Democrats Push Economic Agenda As Republican-Backed Bills On Abortion, Guns Are Heard In Committee

By Jan 27, 2016
Karen Kasler

As committees led by Republicans considered bills related to abortion and guns, Democrats are drawing attention to their bills on economic and educational issues that they say are being ignored. 