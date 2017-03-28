Democrats Propose Bill To Establish A Hotline To Handle Complaints About Pay Inequality

There’s a bill in the legislature that’s meant to provide a way for women who earn less than their male counterparts to report those situations.

Some House Democrats are pushing a bill that would establish a telephone hotline within the state’s civil rights department where cases of pay inequity could be reported. Representative Janine Boyd says it would not only serve as a place to report incidences of unequal pay but would also help the state collect data.

“An equal pay hotline in Ohio would strengthen our workforce and make sure employers could not deny anyone pay by manipulating the rules.”

This isn’t the first time for this bill. It was introduced in the last session of the legislature but didn’t pass. And just like the previous bill, it doesn’t have any Republican sponsors. It would need GOP support to gain traction in this Republican-dominated legislature.