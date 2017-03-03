Democrats Skeptical That Republican-Backed Redistricting Plan Will Really Be Bipartisan

By Mar 3, 2017
  • The Ohio Legislature

A Democratic state lawmaker is taking issue with a newly introduced bill that would change the process for congressional redistricting. 

Rep. Kathleen Clyde doesn’t like the congressional redistricting bill put forward by Republican Senator Frank LaRose.

“The rules for drawing lines are not tight enough and that will not prevent the gerrymandering.”

LaRose’s bill would require Congressional maps be approved by a majority of state lawmakers from each party or two-thirds of both legislative chambers. But Clyde says the bill would allow the current legislature, which is overwhelmingly Republican, to pass a map without input from Democrats. LaRose says lawmakers need to act on the issue now before a citizens group takes its own Congressional redistricting plan to the statewide ballot. Both Clyde and LaRose are considering running for Secretary of State next year.

Tags: 
Kathleen Clyde
redistricting
Congressional redistricting
Frank LaRose

Related Content

Another Proposal On Drawing Congressional District Maps Introduced In Ohio Legislature

By Mar 1, 2017
Statehouse News Bureau

A new bill in the Ohio Legislature would change the way congressional districts are drawn. But its sponsor said his plan is different this time around.

Governor Kasich Wants Congressional Redistricting In Ohio's New Budget

By Jan 5, 2017
Jo Ingles

Gov. John Kasich wants lawmakers to tackle the way Congressional districts are created, saying they need to be more competitive and fair. And he has a plan to make that happen.

Eastern Ohio Pegged To Be Most Likely To Lose A Congressional Seat If Population Trends Continue

By Dec 30, 2016
"The State of Ohio" - Ohio Public Television

Ohio’s population growth isn’t keeping up with some other states. And that could mean a big change after the 2020 census. 

Voter Groups Discuss Ballot Initiative If Lawmakers Don't Act On Congressional Redistricting

By Jul 14, 2016
Andy Chow

Advocates say time is running out for lawmakers to overhaul the way congressional districts are drawn in Ohio.  

Kasich Rejuvenates Congressional Redistricting Fight

By Apr 7, 2016
Andy Chow

Gov. John Kasich hit at least one big issue that Republican lawmakers were not on board with - congressional redistricting reform. But one of the top advocates for changing it says Kasich has given the issue new momentum. 