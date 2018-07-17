Dems Push For Investments Using Rainy Day Fund

  • Gov. John Kasich announces a new deposit into the Rainy Day Fund bringing the total to nearly $2.7 billion.
    Andy Chow

Democratic leaders are calling on the state to release some of the $2.7 billion in the state’s Rainy Day Fund. As Statehoue correspondent Andy Chow reports, one senator says that money can be used to invest in the people.

Democratic Senator Joe Schiavoni is once again saying it’s time to use some savings to show communities the state cares about them by spending it on things like broadband, universal preschool, and infrastructure.

“If you don’t invest in your people then you have people moving out of Ohio in order to build a life with their family,” says Schiavoni.

Gov. John Kasich has strongly opposed that. When adding to the fund last week, he said local government officials, in his words, whine about wanting money for special projects when it needs to be saved for an economic downturn.

