Dennis Kucinich Announces Bid For Governor In 2018

Former congressman, Cleveland Mayor and Fox News talk show regular Dennis Kucinich is the latest to throw his hat into the ring for governor.

Kucinich came to the Ohio Statehouse, also known as the People’s House, to announce his candidacy.

“I’m running for Governor of Ohio to make state government subject to the power of we the people.”

Kucinich promised a lot, including a higher minimum wage, reformed education funding, high-speed rail, universal access to health care and public broadband services. When asked how those would be paid for, he said it was a matter of reallocating resources.