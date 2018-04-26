DeWine and Cordray Lead The Pack In Fundraising For Their Bids To Be Ohio's Next Governor

By 9 seconds ago
  • Shutterstock.com

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And there’s a clear winner in the money race.

Republican Mike DeWine raised the most:  $1.7 million, with Democrat Richard Cordray right behind at $1.4 million. Both spent more than they raised since January, as did Republican Mary Taylor, who brought in just over $410,000. And Democrats Dennis Kucinich, Joe Schiavoni and Bill O’Neill weren’t even close - all raising far less than a million. As for cash on hand - DeWine has $7.4 million, more than three times Taylor’s total. Cordray has $1.6 million in the bank. And Taylor and her running mate Nathan Estruth have loaned their campaign more than $3 million.

2018 Ohio Governors race
campaign fundraising

