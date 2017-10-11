DeWine Rolls Out New Police Training Program

The high-profile shootings of unarmed black men and teenagers has shined a light on the need for better police training. That’s why Ohio’s attorney general is rolling out a new simulation that can hone an officer’s decision-making skills.

Officers are firing fake training guns during a new course created to help law enforcement practice for tense situations.

Soon the state will make a whole kit of training equipment available for law enforcement agencies to check out, like a library book.

Attorney General Mike DeWine said more training was needed to protect officers and communities after several fatal shootings of unarmed black men and youth.

“Training that is as close as we can get to the real world that’s what we’re trying to do with this program.”

The training program launches next year. First an instruction officer will take a course with the state, then that officer can check out the equipment and teach that course at their local department.