DeWine Says He Supports Pre-Existing Conditions In ACA, But Ohio Hasn't Joined Lawsuit To Keep That

By 53 seconds ago
  • Jon Husted (left) and Mike DeWine accepted the Ohio State Medical Association's endorsement on July 11.
    Karen Kasler

Republican Gov. John Kasich and the Democrat who wants to replace him have said Ohio needs to fight efforts to overturn the pre-existing conditions requirement for health insurers in the Affordable Care Act. Nearly five million Ohioans could be affected if that requirement were tossed out. The Republican running for governor has addressed the issue as well.

In announcing that the Republican ticket for governor will keep Medicaid expansion for 700,000 Ohioans –  with work requirements and wellness programs added – Attorney General Mike DeWine’s running mate Jon Husted also said, “Mike DeWine and Jon Husted support coverage for pre-existing medical conditions. Health insurance needs to be there when patients need it the most.”

Democratic candidate Richard Cordray has called on DeWine to join a lawsuit fighting that potential change to Obamacare.

But a spokesman for the AG’s office says Ohio isn’t joining that suit, because changes to the law should be addressed by Congress, and that DeWine doesn’t agree with the defense of Obamacare in its entirety or in the restoration of the individual mandate’s tax penalty.

