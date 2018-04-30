DeWine Supporter Says Taylor Loan Was Illegal Contribution; Her Campaign Says It Was Proper

With a week to go before the primary, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million dollar loan to the campaign of DeWine’s opponent was an illegal contribution.

State Rep. Mike Duffey of Worthington says in his complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission that a $3 million loan repayment to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s husband, developer Donzell Taylor, is a problem, since Taylor had previously reported a $3 million personal loan in January. Candidates can loan themselves money, but if the money comes from other sources, it’s considered a contribution and subject to a limit of just under $13,000. Taylor’s campaign says the loans were proper under Ohio law, and her spokesman calls the complaint an “amateur hour attack” and says – quoting here – “This is just the latest example of the DeWine camp trying to muddy the waters so Ohio voters won’t be focused on his pathetic, liberal record.”