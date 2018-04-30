DeWine Supporter Says Taylor Loan Was Illegal Contribution; Her Campaign Says It Was Proper

By 6 minutes ago
  • Facebook

With a week to go before the primary, a supporter of Republican frontrunner for governor Mike DeWine is claiming that a $3 million dollar loan to the campaign of DeWine’s opponent was an illegal contribution.

State Rep. Mike Duffey of Worthington says in his complaint to the Ohio Elections Commission that a $3 million loan repayment to Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor’s husband, developer Donzell Taylor, is a problem, since Taylor had previously reported a $3 million personal loan in January. Candidates can loan themselves money, but if the money comes from other sources, it’s considered a contribution and subject to a limit of just under $13,000. Taylor’s campaign says the loans were proper under Ohio law, and her spokesman calls the complaint an “amateur hour attack” and says – quoting here – “This is just the latest example of the DeWine camp trying to muddy the waters so Ohio voters won’t be focused on his pathetic, liberal record.”

Tags: 
Mary Taylor
Mike DeWine
2018 Ohio Governors race

Related Content

DeWine and Cordray Lead The Pack In Fundraising For Their Bids To Be Ohio's Next Governor

By Apr 26, 2018
Shutterstock.com

The Democratic and Republican candidates for governor have filed their final fundraising reports before the May primary. And there’s a clear winner in the money race.

DeWine's Lawyer Sends Cease-And-Desist Letters To TV Stations Airing Taylor Ad

By Apr 13, 2018
Screenshot: youtube.com

With a little over three weeks till the primary, the Republican candidates for governor and their supporters are spending millions on advertising. The ad war is heating up, with lawyers now getting involved.

Taylor Blasts DeWine On Medicaid Expansion, But She Wasn't Always Opposed To It

By Mar 28, 2018
Twitter/Wes Goodman

Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor continues to call for a debate with Attorney General Mike DeWine – saying her opponent in the Republican primary for governor has been unclear and even flip flopped on Medicaid expansion. But it appears Taylor also has made a major change on that issue.

With No Debate Planned, Republican Candidates For Governor Take To The Airwaves

By Mar 21, 2018
twitter/youtube.com

There may not be any debates in the Republican primary for governor. So the two candidates are now going back and forth in TV ads instead.

Democratic Race For Governor Gets Nasty As Frontrunners Spar Over Issues

By Apr 18, 2018
Statehouse News Bureau

The Democratic race for governor is taking a nastier turn. The two candidates thought to be the frontrunners are sparring over their ties to certain organizations.