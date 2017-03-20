Director Of Ohio Department Of Health Leaving State Post For Other Opportunities

By 2 minutes ago
  • Ohio Department of Health

The director of the Ohio Department of Health is resigning.

Rick Hodges has led the department of health since 2014, when he replaced Dr. Ted Wymyslo. Hodges was seen as a controversial choice, since his most recent position was director of the Ohio Turnpike Commission, but Gov. John Kasich noted his experience in heading up health-related groups. And then a year into the job, Hodges was named a defendant in the case that went on to the US Supreme Court and legalized same-sex marriage. Kasich said in a statement that Hodges is leaving for opportunities outside the administration, and that he appreciates his service and wishes him and his family well. Legal Counsel Lance Himes, who was interim director before Hodges was appointed, will fill that role again.

Tags: 
Ohio Department of Health
Rick Hodges

Related Content

The Future Of Abortion Clinics In Ohio

By Jo Ingles Dec 2, 2016
Jo Ingles

A decision by the Ohio Department of Health to order a Dayton area abortion clinic to shut down is drawing criticism and praise. Abortion opponents say it’s a step in the right direction but supporters of legal abortion say it is politically motivated over-reach by a state agency. 

Ohio Health Department Is Answering Questions About Zika Virus

By Jan 29, 2016
USDA website

The state Department of Health has been answering questions from the public about a virus that poses a potential danger to pregnant women.