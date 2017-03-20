Director Of Ohio Department Of Health Leaving State Post For Other Opportunities

The director of the Ohio Department of Health is resigning.

Rick Hodges has led the department of health since 2014, when he replaced Dr. Ted Wymyslo. Hodges was seen as a controversial choice, since his most recent position was director of the Ohio Turnpike Commission, but Gov. John Kasich noted his experience in heading up health-related groups. And then a year into the job, Hodges was named a defendant in the case that went on to the US Supreme Court and legalized same-sex marriage. Kasich said in a statement that Hodges is leaving for opportunities outside the administration, and that he appreciates his service and wishes him and his family well. Legal Counsel Lance Himes, who was interim director before Hodges was appointed, will fill that role again.