Domestic Violence Bill Signed Into Law

Gov. John Kasich has signed into law a bill that strengthen Ohio’s domestic violence laws by closing loopholes and allowing victims access to more services.

Democratic State Representative Emilia Sykes was one of the sponsors of the legislation that allows victims of dating violence to get civil protection orders.

“I am elated, proud and truly honored to be here with friends, family, advocates and Governor Kasich as he signs House Bill 1 into law," Sykes said.

This new law will also provide access to domestic violence shelters for victims of violence in dating relationships. The law passed with widespread support from Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio Legislature.