Domestic Violence Bill Signed Into Law

By 10 seconds ago
  • Gov. Kasich signs domestic violence bill into law
    Gov. Kasich signs domestic violence bill into law
    Dan Konik

Gov. John Kasich has signed into law a bill that strengthen Ohio’s domestic violence laws by closing loopholes and allowing victims access to more services. 

Democratic State Representative Emilia Sykes was one of the sponsors of the legislation that allows victims of dating violence to get civil protection orders.

“I am elated, proud and truly honored to be here with friends, family, advocates and Governor Kasich as he signs House Bill 1 into law," Sykes said.

This new law will also provide access to domestic violence shelters for victims of violence in dating relationships. The law passed with widespread support from Republicans and Democrats in the Ohio Legislature.

Tags: 
Emilia Sykes
Domestic Violence

Related Content

House Passes Dating Violence Protective Order Bill That Didn't Get Through 2016 Lame Duck Session

By Feb 28, 2017
Ohio House

A bill to crack down on violence committed in dating relationships has passed the House  unanimously.

Plan to Protect Victims of Abuse in Serious Dating Relationships

By Oct 15, 2015
Andy Chow

Officials say Ohio’s laws on domestic violence are outdated. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports -- they have an idea to bring the state in step with modern day relationships.

Bill That Would Outlaw Local Hiring Quotas Draws Mixed Reactions

By May 3, 2016
Jo Ingles

After several months of inaction, a bill that would ban local hiring requirements and restrict labor agreements for local community projects is likely to come up for a vote in the Ohio House tomorrow.

Kunze Looks To Toughen Laws Against Strangulation

By Oct 6, 2017
Ohio Senate

A central Ohio lawmaker wants to try again to make tougher penalties for violent assaults of strangulation. The state senator believes this could lead to fewer domestic violence deaths.

"Judy's Law" Might Spur More Legislation To Protect Women From Abuse

By Sep 7, 2017
Surrounded by Judy Malinowski's family and supporters of the bill
Karen Kasler

Gov. John Kasich has formally signed what’s become known as “Judy’s Law.” It is legislation named for a Columbus woman that imposes longer prison sentences on attackers who intentionally disfigure their victims by using accelerants to set them on fire.  And this law might not be the last to crack down on domestic violence.

Bill That Would Keep Domestic Violence Abusers From Having Guns Doesn't Have Republican Support

By Mar 22, 2016
Jo Ingles

A northeast Ohio man who’s accused of shooting and killing his wife and then himself had been ordered by a judge to stay away from her after threatening to kill her. Now some Democratic state lawmakers are urging passage of a bill they say would make it harder for people convicted of domestic violence to own guns.