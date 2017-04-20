Drug Free Kids Rally At Ohio Statehouse On 4/20

April 20th is a day that is widely celebrated by those in favor of marijuana use and legalization. But on this day, hundreds of students from around Ohio took a different message to the Statehouse. 

A sea of purple tee shirt clad high school students marched down the street to the Statehouse. Delaney McQuown, a senior at Upper Sandusky High School, says the message is simple……don’t do drugs.

“Marijuana is definitely a gateway drug and although people say it’s not a drug, it really is and it affects your brain and body in ways you don’t understand.”

McQuown was one of the students who won scholarships for video projects they submitted to the Drug-Free Action Alliance of Ohio.

