Duffey Wants To Revamp State Report Card Format

By 17 minutes ago
  • simez78/Shutterstock

A new proposal would completely change the current state report card system as we know it. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more comprehensive view. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Republican Representative Mike Duffey says school districts are receiving unfair grades on their report cards which he says end up being misleading.

He says a district can excel in an area, but still receive a “C” or “D” grade because of the way the section is scored.

“The school district’s response is, naturally, ‘but wait we want to explain the details with you,’ and the parent says ‘no I don’t want the details I just realized there was a C grade and I’m not happy with that.’ That’s unacceptable,” Duffey says.

Duffey is proposing a new grade card model that puts out all in the information in a dashboard format with a function that allows parents to compare the data to other districts around the state.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have expressed an interest in revamping the report cards, which were redesigned in 2013 and are still be phased in.

Tags: 
Report cards

Related Content

Standardized Test Malfunction Stirs State vs Local Concerns

By Apr 20, 2018
Facebook

School districts around the state were forced to change their standardized testing schedules because of a system malfunction. Ohio’s testing vendor, AIR, told the state that students were not able to log-in and access their tests. One lawmaker says this is an example of a bigger issue he’s concerned about.

Lawmakers Mulling Possible Change To State School Report Cards

By Sep 21, 2017

The bad grades for many school districts latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state lawmaker who says he’s writing a bill to change the report cards. 

State Lawmaker Says Legislature Might Have To Change School Report Card System

By Sep 15, 2017
Worthington
Jo Ingles

Many Ohioans are not happy about the state’s new report cards after seeing grades for their school districts drop. Some state lawmakers are not happy about the change either.