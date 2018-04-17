ECOT Attempts Appeal On Proceeding That Led To State School Board $60 Million Clawback Vote

By 3 minutes ago
  • The state school board voted to demand ECOT pay back $60 million in state aid at its meeting in June 2017.
    Karen Kasler

What was once the state’s largest online charter school has been shut down since January – after saying it couldn’t pay the bill the state says it owes for overcounting students. But the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still trying to win at least one battle in its ongoing legal war with the state.

The state school board voted in June that ECOT should pay back $60 million in state funds based on a resolution “to accept the decision of the hearing officer in Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow’s appeal”. That hearing officer had determined that ECOT could only prove 40 percent of the enrollment it claimed for the 2015-16 school year. ECOT wants the Ohio Supreme Court to rule that the proceeding involving the hearing officer violated the Open Meetings Act.  Two lower courts have ruled it did not. ECOT is also waiting for a decision on its case argued before the high court in February that the state illegally changed its rules on counting students, though it’s been closed for almost four months.

ECOT

Related Content

ECOT, ODE Battle Over Funding Laws Before Supreme Court

By Feb 13, 2018
The Ohio Channel

It was the heavyweight court battle that’s been brewing for more than a year. Attorneys for the now-closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow and the Ohio Department of Education traded jabs before the Ohio Supreme Court over how the state should fund schools and if that funding should be tied to just enrollment or student participation. 

ECOT Teachers, Staff Caught In Middle Of Fallout

By Feb 12, 2018
Dan Konik

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear both sides of the high-profile argument between the state education department and the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on Tuesday. ECOT, which was the state’s largest online charter school before it closed, claims the state wrongfully clawed back millions of dollars it was paid to educate students. But the state says ECOT did not verify student participation. A former staff member is claiming teachers and students have become the victims of the ECOT fallout.

ECOT's Financial Crisis And Shutdown Leaves 800 Teachers, Staff Now Looking For Work

By Jan 25, 2018
Karen Kasler

The shutdown of the state’s largest online charter school – which owes tens of millions of dollars to the state – has thousands of students searching for options in the middle of the school year. And there are also some 800 teachers and faculty from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow who are now looking for work.

Supporters Of ECOT Make Plea To Reopen School

By Jan 23, 2018
Karen Kasler

Supporters of the now closed Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow say the past few days have been devastating for students, families, and teachers. The online charter school closed because its sponsor voted to drop them. But there are school and state officials who are holding out hope.

Charter School Critic Says ECOT Has Itself To Blame

By Jan 22, 2018
Dan Konik

Thousands of students are either starting in a new school or still looking for a place to take classes after the closure of the state’s largest online charter school. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still fighting the state’s claw back of $60 million and blames the state Department of Education for its fate. But one vocal critic says ECOT only has itself to blame.