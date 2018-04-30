ECOT Critics Denounce School's Release Agreements With Former Employees

By 5 minutes ago
  • Steve Dyer, Innovation Ohio, accuses ECOT of using severance agreements with former employees as non-disclosure agreements.
    Andy Chow

Longtime critics of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed but still controversial online charter school, say that more employees would come forward with accusations of student data manipulation had they not signed contracts with non-disclosure agreements attached. 

Steve Dyer with the liberal think tank Innovation Ohio says these so-called non-disclosure agreements signed by ECOT employees cover up any possible data fraud with public money.

“If taxpayer dollars are being misspent or ill-gotten, we should find out about that immediately or as quickly as possible. Non-disclosure agreements for the public sector seems to really fly in the face of that principle,” says Dyer.

Dyer’s complaint comes in the wake of a former employee anonymously accusing ECOT of falsely inflating student participation data.

A spokesperson says Auditor Dave Yost does not believe a court would find this so-called non-disclosure agreement enforceable because it goes against public policy.

