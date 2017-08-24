ECOT Transitioning To Dropout Recovery

The embattled online charter school that’s had funding pulled back several times because of attendance and participation discrepancies is making a big move. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is planning on becoming a dropout recovery school.

Along with its enrollment and student participation records falling under scrutiny, ECOT is also struggling with student achievement. The online charter school received an “F” grade on its state report card in every category.

Another year with similar results would put the school in jeopardy of losing its sponsor. Now ECOT can go from an “F” to an “A” by changing its designation to a dropout recovery school.

Chad Aldis with the pro-charter Fordham Institute says this will shine a light on lingering questions people have about those looser standards.

“What’s good in a dropout recovery space? You can exceed expectations with a four-year graduation rate of 36%.”

ECOT’s spokesperson did not return a request for comment.