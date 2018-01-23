The Effort To Put "Right To Work" Issues On Ohio Ballot

Two of the more conservative Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse want to put six different issues before voters that would make Ohio a so-called “right to work” state and eliminate prevailing wage. 

Representatives John Becker and Craig Riedel say their bill would allow voters to decide whether Ohio should be a Right to Work state for public and private sector employees and would put limitations on unions for collecting dues and spending money on political ads. Riedel says Ohioans should decide this issue, once and for all.

“We want to bring this to the ballot in November of 2020 and allow the citizens of Ohio to vote on this.”

But Democratic Representative Brigid Kelly says Ohioans spoke loud and clear when voters overwhelmingly rejected Senate Bill 5 years ago. She says these issues are more of the same.

“It would make Ohio more poor, less safe and it would make our communities less strong and I don’t think that’s good for anyone in our state.”

Lawmakers could put the issues on the ballot by passing them through the legislature but there’s no indication yet whether there will be enough support for them to make that happen.

132nd Ohio General Assembly
Right to Work
John Becker
Craig Riedel
Brigid Kelly

