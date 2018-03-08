The Efforts To Change Ohio's Child Support System

  • Wood County
    Rep. Theresa Gavarone
    Ohio Legislature

Ohio’s child support system hasn’t been updated since 1992. Some Ohio lawmakers say it’s high time to do that.

Republican Representative Theresa Gavarone’s bill updates the economic tables used to calculate child support, caps shared childcare expenses and adjusts payments for parents who share custody.

“The overriding goal of these changes are to make sure that parents who are receiving child support are getting realistic regular payments. I mean there are people out there who just cannot pay the support that is ordered.”

Gavarone’s bill has passed the house. A similar bill has passed the Senate. It’s now up to lawmakers in both chambers to figure out a compromise. 

child support
Ohio Legislature
Rep. Theresa Gavarone

