As Expected, Richard Cordray Enters The Race For Governor

In a move that surprised virtually no political watcher, former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau chief Richard Cordray has announced his bid for the Democratic nomination for governor. 

Cordray chose to make his announcement at Lilly’s Kitchen Table, a small diner in his hometown of Grove City.

“I’m running to be the next governor for the state of Ohio (applause)”

The former state treasurer and attorney general says he’ll focus on kitchen table issues, such as the cost of college, health care, good jobs and retirement savings. Cordray joins five others who have formally or informally announced their candidacy – Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former congresswoman Betty Sutton, former state representative Connie Pillich, state Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill.

