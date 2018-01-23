Expert Says 2018 Could Be Test Of Ohio's Status As Perennial "Swing State"

  Maps of results from the 2010 (left) and 2014 elections for governor
History suggests that the party not represented in the White House does well in midterm Congressional elections – and this year Ohio’s five executive offices, including governor, are also on the ballot, along with US Senate. And national experts will be watching.

Republicans control Congress and the White House, and President Trump’s popularity is at a historic low. There are no incumbents running for governor, attorney general, auditor, secretary of state or treasurer. And the entire Ohio House is on the ballot.

Kyle Kondik is from Ohio and is the editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a political newsletter out of the University of Virginia. He said this is a huge test for Democrats in Ohio. “If Democrats can’t perform well in Ohio in this kind of environment, I think it does lead one to question whether the state’s kind of perpetual swing state status might be sort of going away,” Kondik said.

The newsletter forecasts Ohio as leaning Republican in the governor’s race, and leaning Democratic in the US Senate race.

